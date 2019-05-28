Shelton History Center’s classic car show June 16

Shelton History Center’s Vintage Vehicles Antique & Classic Car Show will be held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Ripton Road.

Visitors will be able to peek under the hoods of the cars they remember from nearly every decade of the 20th century. Two wheels or four, from Model T’s to muscle cars, there’s bound to be something that will trigger a memory from every visitor.

Sometimes a fire truck shows up; one entry was a penny farthing, or high-wheeled bicycle. All vehicle owners share information, their cars and their hobby with the public.

Owners of antique and classic vehicles of all kinds may register to participate in this special event. Entry forms may be found at sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or by calling 203-925-1803. Registration costs $15, with proceeds supporting the programs of the Shelton Historical Society.

Visitors will partake in refreshments and voting for their favorite vehicles. Admission is $1 for dads, $5/adults and $10/family of four.

A special exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Shelton Historical Society as well as the 100th anniversary of the official naming of the city of Shelton will be available for viewing in the Brownson House, Trap Fall School and the Wilson Barn.

The mission of the Shelton Historical Society is to “preserve elements of the community’s history in order to create connections between Shelton’s past, present, and future generations through education, maintaining a museum with its collections, and providing a voice in the community regarding matters of historical significance.”

For more information including directions, call (203) 925-1803, visit the society website or see facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety.