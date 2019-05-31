Movie Menu: Hidden Figures, The Parent Trap, Annie and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, May 31

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): What if a father is willing to do anything to spend time with his kids? Robin Williams stars in this comedy classic from director Chris Columbus. 7 p.m., POP

Annie (2014): What if a young orphan discovers what family can mean when visiting the richest man in the world? Jamie Foxx stars in a remake of the musical hit. 8 p.m., NIK

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977): What if a man changes every detail of his life after encountering a UFO? Richard Dreyfuss stars in the Steven Spielberg classic. 8 p.m., TCM

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a man shares such joy with the world that everyone he meets wants to know him? Tom Hanks won his second Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 8 p.m., VH-1Fi

Saturday, June 1

The Parent Trap (1998): What if twin girls use their charms to manipulate their divorced parents to reunite? Lindsay Lohan stars in the genial remake of this Disney classic. 1:35 p.m., Frefm

The Revenant (2015): What if a mountain man trying to survive in the wilderness discovers strength he didn’t realize he had? Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar as Best Actor. 4:30 p.m., FX

The Misfits (1960): What if a newly divorced woman finds herself chasing an aging cowboy? Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable shine in this drama from director John Huston. 3:45 p.m., TCM

West Side Story (1961): What if two people find themselves in love against the objections of everyone they know? This film version of the Broadway musical won 10 Oscars. 8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, June 2

Jurassic Park (1993): What if an ambitious entrepreneur opens a spectacular amusement park without checking out the dinosaurs? Steven Spielberg delivers a classic. 3:08 p.m., Syfy

Hidden Figures (2016): What if three brilliant women rewrite history by bringing their computer programming skills to NASA during the space race? Taraji P. Henson stars. 7:35 p.m., FXM