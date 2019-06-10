Musician to kick off library summer reading program

Children’s musician Roger Tincknell will perform as part of next month’s 2019 Summer Reading Program kickoff party.

The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Looking Back at Our Past and Looking Forward to Our Future.” Families of all ages are welcome to join the festivities in the newly renovated Meeting Room of Plumb Memorial Library on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Tincknell has been performing for children, families and seniors in the United States, Canada and Europe for more than 40 years. He is a two-time Parents’ Choice Award-winning recording artist with numerous albums for children and adults. His extensive repertoire includes original, traditional and contemporary songs presented in a variety of musical styles.

Ballads, swing, country blues, bluegrass and cowboy yodeling are interspersed with American and international folk songs. Tincknell accompanies himself on guitar, banjo, mandolin, Irish bouzouki, Bodhran (Celtic drum), Appalachian dulcimer, harmonica, Puerto Rican and Venezuelan cuatros, South American charango, Zamponia (pan flute), Native American flute, Latin and African percussion.

Registration is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. For more information or to register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org