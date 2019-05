“This awesome cat is Kenny. He is a wonderful, loving cat. We are so surprised that no one has adopted him yet,” according to shelter staff.

Kenny is about 3-years-old and neutered. He came in with an injury to his tail so he had to have surgery and is all healed up.

Come visit Kenny and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.