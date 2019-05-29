Aldermen to adopt city budget tonight

Projected revenue increases should mean a smaller-than-anticipated increase to the city’s mill rate next year — even as the Board of Aldermen agreed that a small amount be added to the school budget.

The Board of Aldermen — which will officially adopt the city budget tonight, Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at City Hall Room 104 — was given updated figures by Mayor Mark Lauretti Tuesday during the board’s final budget workshop. The city’s Finance Department is finalizing the numbers, which will include the projected mill rate, today.

In working on adjustments to Lauretti’s proposed budget — which started at $127.6 million, with $72.7 million for the Board of Education — the Aldermen agreed to not consider the Board of Apportionment & Taxation’s recommended budget, which was $128.5 million, $930,000 (with $408,701 more for the school budget) more than the mayor’s proposal.

Both the mayor’s and the A&T’s proposed mill rates would result in tax increases for property owners. At 22.62 mills, Lauretti’s proposal would raise taxes by 2.12 percent, while the A&T’s proposed mill rate of 22.82 would raise them by 3 percent. But with revenue information received last night, the Aldermen expect the mill rate under Lauretti’s budget to not jump as much as originally thought.

In its deliberations, the Aldermen — pushed for at the meeting by Alderman Jim Capra — and mayor agreed that $65,000 be added to the school budget for hiring of a school psychologist.

Increases in revenue total some $556,000, according to Lauretti, who said that the city Finance Department will put together a final proposal for tonight, Wednesday, May 29.

But budget numbers were not all that was discussed Tuesday, as the Aldermen also talked about continuing their focus on creating a better working relationship with the Board of Education. Capra felt that placing the $65,000 in the school budget for the school psychologist — a hire all officials agree is needed — was a good first step in developing trust.

“I think we need some additional services to meet (students’) needs,” said Capra. “We need to move forward and create a better working relationship. This toxic back and forth is not working. If this (money for a school psychologist) can be a small olive branch we can give to them to see if it will work, why not?”

“Because history tells us this does not work,” said Lauretti to Capra. “This is a naïve approach in my view.”

Lauretti said that school officials’ statement that their budget is “flat funded” is a deception since the Board of Education will have an additional $1 million available to it because of savings realized through the city taking over operation of school transportation.

“Everyone wants to remind me of cooperation? Really?” asked Lauretti. “How does Shelton High get a facelift for $1.8 million, or now tennis courts and the parking lot, and the list goes on and on over years.

“I understand wholeheartedly about cooperation, but I will keep reminding everybody it does go both ways,” added Lauretti. “(The schools) don’t manage money, and no one holds them accountable. That’s wrong. It’s not about the kids anymore — not when they have handsome pay increases year in and year out. They are highest paid employees in the city, and so be it. But you mean to tell me you need 3 percent. I don’t get that. None of people on city side get that. Are they any less important because they are not teaching kids? I do not think so.

“If you think I’m going to get off my soap box, I am not,” said the mayor. “They have overspent their budget two years in a row and put us in a deficit situation, and some people think that’s ok. I don’t. Can you imagine if one of my city departments did that. What do we have a charter for?”

Capra said that his take was that the Aldermen and Board of Education had made progress in improving trust and communication during the four-hour-plus marathon meeting Thursday, May 23. But Capra said he felt the mood had changed in only five days.

“No one is speaking up,” said Capra. “Everyone is shutting up because the mayor is here. Are you afraid?”

Lauretti said that was nonsense.

“Afraid of what? Afraid of the truth? Afraid of reality?” asked Lauretti

Eric McPherson said that there will be 13 retirements from the school district, totaling some $300,000 in savings, money from which could go to the school psychologist if necessary. McPherson also said that he felt the school board could have delayed filling the assistant superintendent post — opening with the retirement of Lorraine Rossner — which would have brought another $175,000 in savings.

“Keep in mind, the district is down 1,000 kids in 10 years,” said Lauretti, “yet every year (the Board of Education) asks for millions more. One year, they asked for $4 million, they got $1 million, and no one got laid off. I went to graduation that year, and the accolades were incredible. The only time we have a bad school system is during budget time.”

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace said any progress in trust and communication will not come at the budget table.

“It will come with us spending more time with them on their budget,” said Anglace. “We can see how they allocated the money we have given them. We can understand and track it through the year, see the transfers, how they manage transfers. We will get in their face, and we should. That’s our responsibility as the fiscal authority of the city. That’s a good thing. It promotes understanding.”

