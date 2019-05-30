Baseball: Andrew Steele pitches Shelton past Conard High

Shelton’s Andrew Steele allowed only four hits and struck out seven when coach Scott Gura’s 16th-seeded Gaels defeated 17th-seeded Conard from West Hartford, 5-2, in a Class LL first round state tournament game on Wednesday.

Shelton (13-8) will play at No. 1 seed Cheshire (20-1) today at 3:30.

Dylan DeSio had two hits and drove in two runs.

Mike Kennedy had two hits.

SHELTON 5, CONARD 2

CONARD 010 010 0 — 2 4 1

SHELTON 002 300 x — 5 8 1

Records: Conard 12-9, Shelton 13-8

Batteries: Conard – Beazoglou (L, 6-1) and Mallinson; Shelton – Steele (W, 6-1), DeSio (5), Ciccone (6) and Romano