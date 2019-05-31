Students get lesson in financial literacy

Barnum Foundation for Life volunteers met for the 10th consecutive year at the Sunnyside Elementary School in Shelton in March to help students become more knowledgeable about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship — all elements of the Junior Achievement (JA) program.

The Barnum Foundation for Life helps sponsor the “JA in a Day” program through its contributions to Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County, and this week presented a check for $5,000 to the organization.

“The work of Junior Achievement to help young people achieve economic success and make smart economic choices aligns perfectly with the Foundation’s goal to improve the quality of life for the children and families we serve through actions that promote change and deepen connections within our community,” said Amelia Nathanson, the foundation’s vice president.

The Barnum Foundation for Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2006 by Paul and Mindee Blanco, who are the founder and CEO and chief operating officer of Barnum Financial Group, respectively.

The mission of the Foundation for Life is to improve the quality of life for the people and families it serves through actions that promote positive change and deepen connections within the community, a press release said. Since its inception, the foundation has supported hundreds of organizations throughout the Northeast. Visit www.foundationforlifeinc.org for more information.