Capitol News: Kelly meets AARP volunteers

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) met with local AARP advocates at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 29. Among those Kelly met were Byron Peterson of Shelton, who serves on the AARP Advocacy Leadership Committee, and Richard and Patricia Bright of Seymour.

AARP volunteers make up an executive council that advises state officials on policy issues and leads public outreach and advocacy efforts to garner support for issues of importance to older adults. As ranking member of the General Assembly’s Aging Committee, Kelly has worked closely with advocates to develop and adopt policies to help all people age in comfort and with dignity.

To contact Kelly, visit www.senatorkevinkelly.com, email kevin.kelly@cga.ct.gov or call 800-842-1421. For more information about AARP visit local.aarp.org/ct.