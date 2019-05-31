Drunk Alpaca gets Capitol welcome

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty welcomed The Drunk Alpaca of Shelton to the State Capitol for CT Made Business Day on Tuesday, May 28.

“I encourage everyone to visit The Drunk Alpaca and our many Shelton businesses that produce their products here in Connecticut,” said Perillo. “It isn’t easy running a business here in Connecticut and we are doing everything we can do stop bad policies that are preventing businesses from growing.”

“Connecticut is home to some great companies that make their products in our local communities,” added McGorty. “We are proud to have Two Roads Brewing Company and The Drunk Alpaca call Stratford and Shelton home. I will continue to fight at the state Capitol for their small businesses and the thousands of others that call Connecticut home.”

In 2017, the legislature passed House Bill 7062, which required the commissioner of economic and community development to establish a Connecticut-made logo, which would help to promote products produced in the state.

All businesses and sole proprietors who make, manufacture, grow or create goods and products in the State of Connecticut can use this logo free of charge to signify that their offerings are made in Connecticut. The business must be located in Connecticut; and be registered as a business in good standing with the state of Connecticut; and meet all state requirements for its respective product, service or industry.

For more information about Connecticut Made, businesses can visit ct.gov.