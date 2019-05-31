Library to offer Storytime Yoga 

Yoga instructor Kathleen McGowan, “Miss Kathleen,” will be offering four sessions of Storytime Yoga at Plumb Memorial Library.

The program, sponsored by the library’s Children’s Department, is for children ages 4 to 8 years old. Children will learn yoga poses in a fun way and tell a story through movement. Registration is required and begins on Saturday, June 1. The classes will be held at 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, June 22, July 6, 20, and Aug. 3. Children should wear comfortable clothes.

To register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org