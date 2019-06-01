Class LL baseball: Shelton loses to top-ranked Cheshire, 4-3

CHESHIRE — Shelton High, the 16th seed in Class LL, led top-ranked Cheshire High 3-2 after four innings before the Rams rallied to advance to the state quarterfinals with a 4-3 decision on Thursday.

Ian Battipaglia’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning put Cheshire ahead to stay, as the Rams came from behind for the third straight game.

Dylan DeSio, Hudson Meyer and Joe Romano all had two hits for coach Scott Gura’s Gaels (13-9).

Battipaglia was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBIs and Paul Villeco hit a home run for Cheshire (21-1).

Batteries: Shelton–Will Ciccone (LP 1-2), Dylan DeSio (4) and Joe Romano; Cheshire–Joe Sabo (WP 4-0), Ian Battipaglia (6) and Matthew Costello