This Weekend: Books, golf, concerts and more

Golf Classic

Ringmaster’s Golf Classic is on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, 2390 Easton Tpke., Fairfield. Participants will play an 18-hole game and the event also features prizes, lunch, cocktail hour and dinner. The player fee is $250. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Book sale

A book sale will run June 6-11 at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. For more information, visit ewml.org.

Spirit of Hope

The Spirit of Hope Benefit is on June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Woodway Country Club, 540 Hoyt Street, Darien. Proceeds go to the Liberation Programs organization, for recoverees, and outreach work it does to prevent substance use disorders. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit spiritofhope2019.com.

Nautical Night

Nautical Night will be held on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Village. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser.

Adam Currie Band

The Adam Currie Band will perform on June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The free concert is part of the Hello Summer concert series. For more information, visit 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Monsieur Periné

Monsieur Periné will perform on June 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $39. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wait Until Dark

Wait Until Dark will run June 7-23 at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets for the show are $16-$20. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

CT Styles & Perspectives

CT Styles & Perspectives runs June 7-28 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Theatre festival

Still Crazy After All These Years Theatre Festival runs June 7-9 at the Edmond Town Hall’s Alexandria Room, 45 Main Street, Newtown. Presented by Stray Kats Theatre Company, the eight short plays celebrate the lives of today’s seniors. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org.

Big Beach Read

Big Beach Read Book Sale is on June 7-9 at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. All money raised goes to support the library. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Garden stroll

The Southport Garden Stroll is on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Tour private gardens in Southport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Miss Susan’s Summer Supper

Miss Susan’s Summer Supper and Campout is on June 7 at 6:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. This includes a potluck supper and outdoor concert with the Merwin Mountain Band and The Big Pillow Fight. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Drewcifer

Drewcifer will perform on June 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The members of Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters & Guster will also perform. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Voyage

Voyage — the Ultimate Journey Tribute Band will perform on June 7 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20-$54. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Car show

Maritime Aquarium Car Show is on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. It features Barracudas, Marlins and more show cars from the sea. The car show is free with aquarium admission, tickets are $24.95. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Wing Ding Parade

Wing Ding Parade & Free Day at Beardsley Zoo is on June 8. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport. Free entry to the zoo all day during Barnum Festival Day. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Senior dance

The Senior Dance Concert is on June 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Darien High School, 80 High School Lane, Darien. The Darien Art Center’s experienced dance students will perform. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Yesterday Today

Benefit concert, June 8, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a benefit concert on June 8 at 7 p.m. at 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Yesterday Today performs a mixture of British Invasion and Sixties Classic Rock songs. Non-perishable food donations are accepted and the show supports area food pantries. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-878-7508.

Up, Up & Away

The Up, Up & Away benefit is on June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. The proceeds benefit the museum. Tickets are $250-$500. For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org.

Joe Matarese

Comedian Joe Matarese will perform on June 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jay and The Americans

Jay and The Americans will perform on June 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Early Elton Trio

Early Elton Trio will perform on June 8 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eaglemania

Eaglemania will perform on June 8 at 8 p.m. at The Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Drive, South Salem, N.Y. The concert is part of the grand reopening and the New Heights Summer Music Series. Tickets are $40-$50. For more information, visit theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Wictor and Latz

Wictor and Latz will perform on June 8 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café, the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Teatro Nuovo

Teatro Nuovo is on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The concert is free. For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org.

Comedy contest

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest is on June 8 at 9:15 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 East Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.