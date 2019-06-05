SHS students recognized at annual awards ceremony

With graduation only days away, Shelton High students started the celebration early with the 37th annual Class of 2019 Awards Ceremony Tuesday, June 4, in the school’s Percy Kingsley Auditorium.

Listed below are the awards, with those students who earned the respective honor:

The Stanley and Irene Chlebowski Memorial Scholarship Fund — Noah Vargosh received $11,200 ($2,800 a year for four years). This is provided to a graduating senior who is pursuing a career in nursing or the allied health field.

Mary Reynolds Payden Memorial Foundation — Nicholas Henckel, Louise Kim, Emma Parkes and Matthew Sullivan. In all, four $3,000 awards given by the foundation to members of the graduating class who plan to attend a four-year institution, and who exemplify the characteristics of scholarship, leadership and participation in both school and community activities.

$110 — The Elizabeth & D.N. Clark Award to the graduate who, in the opinion of the Superintendent of Schools and the faculty, has made the most progress during the four years, and who has shown qualities of perseverance and leadership; to Sarah Gloria.

$110: The Mary & Charlotte Lavietes Award for the best work in math for four years; to Natalie Klimaszewski.

$140: The Arthur J. Tonucci Jr., Memorial Award to a female graduate who has played softball for two years, and who plans to continue her education at a two or four year institution of higher learning; to Emily Renkowsky.

$145: The Joseph D’Agostino, Jr., Memorial Award to a senior male who has demonstrated a strong interest in and will be pursuing a career in writing or an English related field; to Matthew Sullivan.

$150: Award presented to a National Honor Society Member who has demonstrated a high level of commitment to Scholarship, Leadership, Character, and Service with an emphasis on service this school year; to Louise Kim.

$150: The Helen Dagostine Memorial Award, given by her family, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated the qualities of kindness, concern and commitment through his/her volunteerism and participation in community service activities; to Stephanie Schofield.

$150: Award given to a member of the Student Council for their commitment to council activities; to Natalie Klimaszewski.

$150: The Sheryl Novak Barone, Class of 1988, is given to a student in the graduating class who consistently has demonstrated effort, perseverance, and compassion toward others while at Shelton High School and plans to further his/her education; to Julia Silva.

$175: Award given by the Shelton High School Endowment Fund to a student who has embodied the characteristics of Gael Guidelines and will continue their education; to Codi Lynders.

$200: Award presented to a National Honor Society Member who has demonstrated a high level of commitment to Scholarship, Leadership, Character, and Service with an emphasis on leadership and service this school year; to Emma Parkes.

$200: The Catholic War Veterans award to a senior participating in ROTC or attending a military academy or branch of service; to Emily Marcinauskis.

$200: The Edward C. Finn Memorial Award, former Superintendent of Schools, to the graduate who best exemplifies the qualities of good sportsmanship, service to the school and community, and outstanding academic ability; to Jacquelyn Simington.

$200: The Louis Schmecker Memorial Award to a member of the robotics team who has demonstrated dedication and commitment to the team; to Michael Kichar.

$200: The Anthony Piccolo “Be Inspirational Award” presented to a graduating senior who was part of the performing arts, who used their talents to inspire others and is a person who has a passion and love for what they could bring to a performance; to Molly Scalenghe.

$200: The Charles Drew Glover Memorial Award, from the First Baptist Church Educational Fund, for the best work in senior English; to Sarah Gloria.

$200: The Charles Drew Glover Memorial Award, from the First Baptist Church Educational Fund, for the best work in four years of English; to Emma Parkes.

$200: The Joseph & Kathleen Ivkovich Memorial Scholarship to a student-athlete who shows consistent effort in academics, strong community service, and commitment to family; to Justine Tadduni.

$200: The Lynn Dixon Memorial Award given to a student that has demonstrated a passion for the French language and culture; to Gregory Beaudoin.

$225: The Richard O. Belden Memorial Award given to a graduating senior who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to school and community activities and who plans on continuing their education; to Julia Meyer.

$240: The Anthony Piccolo “The Guy Who Gave It All” Award is given to a graduating senior football player whose focus has always been to help his team win by helping others to be better, who has encouraged others and given all of himself for his team, who is a leader who did more than they were asked, and who is a young man with the heart of a Gael; to Jake Roberts.

$240: The Anthony Piccolo “The Girl Who Came To Play” Award is given to a graduating senior softball player whose focus was on the pure play of the game, who would have scarified herself for the good of her team, who is a leader who brings out the best in others, and who is a young woman with the determination of a Gaelette; to Bryana Heuser.

$250: The Bruno E. Battaglino, a member of the Class of 1982, Memorial Fund to a graduating senior who has chosen to further his/her education in the Culinary Arts. It is presented to a student who best exemplifies the qualities of dedication, teamwork and a good work ethic. This individual shall demonstrate not only a passion for the Culinary Arts, but a passion for life; to Aaron Kirby.

$250: Two $125 awards presented to members of the Class of 2019 for their contributions to class activities; to Heather Garrett and Luke Ferrigno.

$250: The David L’Altrella Memorial Award presented to a senior who has shown dedication to the drama program and who has an interest in pursuing further endeavors in theater arts/film; to Matthew Sullivan.

$250: The Shelton Police Union, in honor of Sgt. Orville Smith given to a student who plans to pursue their education in Criminal Justice or Forensics; to Nicholas Guzek.

$250: The Shelton Police Union given to a student who is pursuing their education and has earned a varsity letter in a sport; to Amanda LoMonte.

$250: The Timothy J. & Adeline Walsh Jr., Memorial Award, a former Board of Education Chairman & Police Commissioner, to a student pursuing a career in education or law, and who has demonstrated a commitment to his/her community; to John Ilano.

$250: Two $125 awards, the Shelton Public Schools Mentor Award to graduating seniors who have participated in the mentoring program; to Alyssa Lake and Magdalene Peluso.

$250: Scholarship awarded by the membership of the Shelton Senior Center to a student enrolled in an accredited college and who has volunteered at the Senior Center; to Colin Mengold.

$250: The Stephen Fusti Award, given by the staff and students at Elizabeth Shelton School, to a former Elizabeth Shelton School student who plans on continuing his or her education; to Matthew DiLieto.

$250: An award given by the Shelton High School Counseling Department to a senior who will be pursuing a higher education and who has shown consistent effort in academics; to Megan Bisson.

$300: Two $150 awards, The Timothy J. Walsh III Memorial Award, former Headmaster at Shelton High School, to students that have demonstrated consistent effort, maintained a positive attitude, and are active in their school and community; to Cristina Chirsky and Clayton O’Brien.

$300: The Julia Mas Memorial Award to a high ranking graduate accepted to a four year college or university with plans to pursue studies in the health care field; to Amanda Bean.

$300: The Angelo Mas Memorial Award to a high ranking graduate planning a career in the education field as a teacher, social worker, school psychologist, language pathologist or other education-related career; to Matthew Cho.

$300: Two $150 awards to members of the Class of 2019 for their contributions for organizing class activities; to Arlind Hima and Clayton O’Brien.

$330: Three $110 awards presented to the Editors of the 2019 Argus for their dedication to the completion of this year’s yearbook; to Megan Boretsky, Renee Jenco and Nicole Whalley.

$350: A gift of Edna Erhardt, in memory of her daughter, Joan Ericson Smoot, to a student pursuing higher education; to Cole Krajcsik.

$350: Two $175 awards given by the Shelton High School Education Fund to students who have been all-around good citizens and maximized opportunities available at school and in the community; to Matthew DiLieto and Cole Krajcsik.

$375: Three $125 awards presented to senior members on the Shelton High School boys swim team who have demonstrated sportsmanship and dedication to the swim team and plan to continue their education; to Rajan Caccam, Adam Krzywosz and Matthew Richard.

$400: The Eddy Conklin Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior member of the Boys Basketball Team who has a minimum of a 3.0 GPA and has taken at least two honors courses; to Brian Berritto.

$400: The Eddy Conklin Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who will be majoring in a medical engineering college program; to Michael Kichar III.

$400: The Goal Club Award presented to a graduating member of the Shelton High School Boys Soccer Program whose personal achievements, both on and off the soccer field, reflect commitment to the values of scholarship, sportsmanship and citizenship; to Anthony Russo.

$400: Two $200 awards, The Shelton High School Girls Swim Team parent club to seniors who have exhibited dedication to the swim team and are pursuing a higher education; to Louise Kim and Emma Parkes.

$400: The Patty Bianchine Memorial Scholarship, given to a Gaelette furthering her education whose dedication and spirit best exemplify pride and tradition; to Luke Ferrigno.

$400: The Neil Craig Heilweil Memorial Award, an honor graduate in the Class of 1989, given by Aaron & Doris Heilweil, in memory of their grandson, to a graduate who will attend a four year college and best exemplifies good citizenship and concern to all humanity; to Robert Morgan.

$400: Given to a student who, throughout their four years at Shelton High School, has maintained perfect attendance; to Beyonce Lopez.

$400: Two $200 awards given by the Diamond Club to graduating members of the Shelton High School Baseball team who have demonstrated dedication and commitment to their academics, community and the baseball program; to Nicholas Guzek and Alexander Kozlowski.

$500: Two $250 awards given by The John J. Wabuda Memorial Scholarship Fund, divided between a male and female graduate who, in the opinion of the Science Department of Shelton High School, have demonstrated knowledge, commitment, and achievement in the area of Biology or other living sciences, and who are enrolled in a four year college or university; to Anna Weissenberg and Nicholas Henckel.

$500: The Rose Mary Lugris Memorial Scholarship awarded to a high-ranking student in the graduating class who has excelled in the sciences and has been accepted to a four year college or university; to Robert Dillon.

$500: Four $125 awards, The 2018-2019 Shelton High School Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship presented to individuals for their hard work and determination both on an off the mat, and have proven to be outstanding student athletes continuing their education; to Colin Mengold, Ayyan Mumtaz, Sean Rago and Raymond Weiner.

$500: The Paul and Gloria Konwerski Family Fund in honor of Mr. Konwerski, former Shelton High School Social Studies Chairman, to the graduating senior who has displayed outstanding achievement in Social Studies; to Emma Parkes.

$500: The George & Deborah Jean Ramia Memorial Award, given by Mrs. Alma Ramia, to a graduate planning to enter the field of dental hygiene or nursing; to Madisyn Monteiro.

$500: The Mary A. Fainer Pillsbury Memorial Art Award presented to a senior member of the art department who shows outstanding artistic promise and plans to further his or her education; to Kristina Rizzardi.

$500: The Julia Krizan Art Award to a senior who shows outstanding artistic promise; to Brenna Sastram.

$500: The Stratford VNA Donna Curran Memorial Scholarship to a senior planning to pursue studies in nursing at a post-secondary college or university; to Claire Santa.

$500: The Joseph W. Budahazy Memorial Scholarship, a member of the graduating class of 1992, to a senior majoring in engineering; to Christopher Frost.

$500: Two $250 awards, The Shelton Youth Football and Cheer organization to varsity members of the football or cheerleading squad who have also participated in the youth program; to Molly Carr and Colin St. Pierre.

$500: The Francis “Frank” M. Skoronski Memorial Fund, to a student graduating from Shelton High School who is interested in pursuing a career in elementary school education and who exhibits traits similar to Frank. These traits include compassion, generosity and kindness with strong leadership skills who treats everyone equally, fairly and always puts forth their best efforts; to Esabel Rosa.

$500: The Anthony Pagliaro Memorial Award to a graduating senior whose community and school service has improved the quality of life in those respective areas; to Alyssa Bretan.

$500: The Vincent J. Murray Memorial Scholarship to a senior member of the Boys’ Basketball team that will be attending a four-year college who exhibits outstanding leadership, work ethic and passion for the game of basketball; to Kevin Belden.

$500: The 2018 Scott Fauci Memorial Scholarship given to a basketball player who possesses outstanding talent, a good work ethic, dedication and a love for the game of basketball. It’s given to a young man who is an outstanding leader and role model and who has the most important quality for living a successful life; that quality being “heart;” to Brian Berritto.

$500: The Robert Thompson Award presented to a well-rounded athlete who, like Rob, is an inspiration to all through their ability to lead by example with not only hard work and determination but with humility, kindness and compassion towards others. Someone who through their perseverance, achieves their pursuit of excellence in all they aspire to do; to Paul Ferrigno.

$500: Award sponsored by the Valley Association of Realtors, Inc. for Academic Excellence to a student from each of the Valley public high schools, who has demonstrated academic success, and school and community service; to Sydney French.

$500: Two $250 awards given by the Shelton Education Endowment Fund at the Valley Community Foundation to members of the graduating class who have exhibited outstanding community service; to Jessica Perley and Anthony Gambardella.

$500: The Frederick T. Monahan Memorial Scholarship awarded to a varsity baseball player who has exhibited dedication to his school and community and who will continue his education; to Michael Kennedy.

$500: The Shelton Art League Scholarship awarded to a senior who has excelled in art at Shelton High School and will continue their studies in the field; to Brenna Sastram.

$500: The Charles P. Smith Jr., Memorial Award given by his daughter, Dr. Beth A. Smith, to a member of the Gaelette Softball Team who best exemplifies the characteristics of leadership, school spirit, teamwork and sportsmanship; to Margherita Carlucci.

$500: The Diamond Club Scholar Athlete Award given to a graduating senior who has been a dedicated member of the team; to Colin St. Pierre.

$500: Award in memory of former teacher, coach and friend, Ed Morocco, given to a senior student who has shown commitment to Shelton High School through community service and involvement in school activities; to Jason Juncker.

$500: The Kathleen and Mariano Adamo community service award to a senior who has exhibited exceptional community service to our school and community over the past four years; to Deanna Fava.

$500: The Ann C. Petro Memorial Award, former Shelton Public School teacher and principal at Sunnyside School, to a student who has demonstrated outstanding community service, dedication to their studies and a former Sunnyside School student; to Arlind Hima.

$500: Two $250 awards given by Shelton Youth Lacrosse, to students who have played lacrosse in the Shelton Youth Program and at Shelton High School, and have plans to further his/her education at an accredited college; to Jessica Perley and John Carr.

$600: Three $200 awards given by Kathleen Yolish, a former educator at Elizabeth Shelton School, to graduates who have exhibited exceptional leadership and commitment to school activities; to Dylan Johnson, Natalie Klimaszewski and Samantha Norris.

$625: Award given by the Shelton Quarterback Club to the scholar-athlete of the Shelton High School Football Team; to Colin St. Pierre.

$660: Six $110 awards given by the Shelton High School Girls’ Tennis Team to senior members who have played more then two years and plan to continue their education and whose personal achievements both on and off the tennis court reflect the values of citizenship and sportsmanship; to Mairy Dib, Eunice Kim, Nichole Oliver, Megan Pineau, Zoe Rogers and Nardin Sayoufi.

$675: Three $225 awards given by the Shelton High School Girls Basketball Booster Club to senior players who have participated on the team for three years or more, are in good academic standing and have exhibited strong community involvement; to Maggie Howard, Mackenzie Joyce and Mariah Mandulak.

$740: The Lillian Pawlowski Memorial Scholarship given to a former Elizabeth Shelton School student enrolled at a four year college majoring in science; to Sydney Youd.

$750: Scholarship awarded by the membership of the Shelton Senior Center to a student enrolled in an accredited college and who has volunteered at the Senior Center; to Kevin Belden.

$750: Three $250 awards given to members of the Student Council for their commitment to council activities; to Alyssa Barry, Cristina Chirsky and Andrew Connolly.

$750: The Olde Ripton Garden Club Award to a student entering the field of ecology, horticulture, environmental protection, or animal husbandry; to Daniel Persico.

$750: Three $250 awards, The Bernice Nicolari/Howard Gura Awards, to senior athletes in recognition of their dedication to the sport of girls basketball and excellent effort on the court and in the classroom; to Maggie Howard, Mackenzie Joyce and Mariah Mandulak.

$950: The Thomas J. Gersz, Jr., Memorial Scholarship given to a Shelton High student who has participated in extracurricular activities and who truly exemplifies the spirit of Shelton High School; to Louise Kim.

$950: The Domorod-Youd Memorial Scholarship to a member of the senior class who exhibits the qualities of scholarship, and school and community service; to Cristina Chirsky.

$975: Three $325 awards given by the Shelton High School Lacrosse Club to students who are dedicated to the sport and have plans to further their education; to Casey Brennen , Jake Falanga and Jake Roberts.

$1,000: The Luke Moseley Aviation Scholarship to a senior who plans to pursue a career in the aviation field; to Martin Kovachev.

$1,000: The JoAnn Patters Memorial Scholarship, given by the Friends of the Shelton Library, to a graduating student pursuing a career in education; to Jake Ferrigno.

$1,000: The Agnes and Helen Dubrava Scholarship presented to a graduating senior who intends to pursue a higher education in nursing; to Tania Montano.

$1,000: The Elizabeth Shelton Memorial Scholarship given by the Shelton Education Association to the student who has displayed high qualities of character, effort, attitude, academic excellence, and who is going into the field of teaching; to Eunice Kim.

$1,000: Two $500 awards from The Stephen and Emily R. Chuckta Memorial Scholarship given to members of the graduating class who have excelled in sports at Shelton High School, who have achieved at least a B average during their senior year and who plan on furthering their education at a school of higher learning; to Emily Broad and Skyler Kim.

$1,000: The Charles Debicella Memorial Scholarship awarded to a member of the graduating class who has embodied the characteristics of leadership in community service exemplified by Charles Debicella in his decades of service as a police officer, coach, and father; to Christina Alberici.

$1,000: The Amy Hafele Memorial Scholarship presented to a student in the graduating class who has exhibited perseverance, both personally and academically, and whose concern for others has been exemplary and plans to further their education; to Alyssa Barry.

$1,000: Award to a member of the Shelton High School Robotics Team, sponsored by the engineers and mentors of the Shelton High School Robotics Program, given to a graduating member of the Robotics Team for dedicated involvement in the engineering process and commitment to the Robotics Team; to Deanna Fava.

$1,000: The Edward J. Marocco Memorial Scholarship to a senior athlete who has demonstrated respect, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport, who always puts forth his best effort for the good of the team, and who gives back to his community to make Shelton a better place; to Alexander Kozlowski.

$1,000: The Brittany Wills Memorial Scholarship to a senior who plans on pursuing a career in the medical field; to Bailey Schif.

$1,000: In memory of a 2005 graduate, the Michael R. McMahon Italian Scholarship to a member of Shelton High School’s graduating class who has shown a passion and love of the Italian Language and Culture as well as a kindness to his/her fellow students; to Giulia Salvio.

$1,000: Award given by the Shelton Permanent War Memorial to a student with good scholastic standing, extracurricular activity, a potential for future success and extent of service in the armed forces by a family member; to Noah Vargoshe.

$1,000: Two $500 awards given by the Raymond T. and Gloria Gildea Memorial Fund at the Valley Community Foundation, in honor of Mr. Gildea a former math teacher, athletic director and finance director for the Shelton School System, to students who have exhibited exceptional commitment to the school and community and who are furthering their education; to Claire Santa and Maxwell Macchia.

$1,000: The Christopher Thomas Sawyer Memorial Award to a graduating senior pursuing post graduate studies in the field of chemistry and/or secondary education; to Alyssa Barry.

$1,000: The Jesse McCord Lewis Memorial Scholarship Fund, to honor the life of Jesse McCord Lewis to the student who best exhibits the spirit of compassion and love for their fellow students and community. These qualities, nurturing-healing-love, were expressed by Jesse in a prophetic message before his life was so tragically taken on Dec. 14, 2012 at his Sandy Hook Elementary School; to Stylianos Mysirlidis.

$1,000: The Paul Pecylak Memorial Scholarship to a senior member of the Boys’ Basketball team that will be attending a four-year college who exhibits great pride in the basketball program and who has had the largest impact on the basketball program over the course of his career; to Brian Berritto.

$1,000: Two $500 awards given by the Newtown Savings Bank Foundation to seniors who have displayed qualities of character, effort and academic excellence; to Camryn Mazerolle and Sean Rago.

$1,000: Two $500 awards given by the Italian Club to students who have been active members of the Italian Club for all four years of high school, and who have shown a genuine appreciation for and interest in the Italian culture and language; to Margherita Carlucci and Mackenzie Joyce.

$1,000: Scholarship awarded by the membership of the Shelton Senior Center to a student enrolled in an accredited college and who has volunteered at the Senior Center; to Nardin Sayoufi.

$1,000: The Derby-Shelton Rotary President Scholarship given to a student of the graduating class who will further his/her education at an accredited institution of higher learning; to Zachary Kozlowski.

$1,000: Two $500 awards from the Mary A. Schmecker Turtle Shell Fund to graduates who have demonstrated a passion for the arts, pursuing their education and exhibit the qualities of respect, passion and kindness to others; to Emile Potje and Kaylin Sorensen.

$1,000: Two $500 awards, The Echo Hose Ambulance Award to two students who have displayed the qualities of dedication and service and will major in health sciences; to Abigail Brand and Karina Keller.

$1,000: The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teacher’s Association Award to a student who has exemplified scholarship, citizenship and leadership, and will be pursuing a career in education; to Kathy Tran.

$1,000: The Marietta Vera Bonazzo (Burr) Scholarship to a senior girl who has persevered, and is a non-native English speaker; to Amanda Sousa.

$1,000: The Freeman E. Burr Sr. Scholarship to a senior boy pursuing a study in the STEM field; to Michael Kichar.

$1,000: The Moose Organization “Heart of the Community” scholarship to a student who maintained a high GPA while volunteering in their community; to John Carr.

$1,200: The Shelton High School Caddie Club Award to a senior member of the golf team who plans to continue their education and whose personal achievements on and off the golf course reflect the values of citizenship, sportsmanship, and scholarship; to Colin Brown.

$1,200: The Goal Club Scholar Athlete is bestowed to the senior member of the Boys Soccer Team who has been a member of the SHS boys soccer team for at least two years and has attained the highest class rank. This award reflects a student athlete who has successfully demonstrated the ability to balance the demands of academics while participating in high school athletics; to Stylianos Mysirlidis.

$1,200: The James L. Holmes Soccer Scholarship Award is presented to a senior member of the Shelton High School boys soccer team who is in the top 20% of his class and who best exemplifies the traits of sportsmanship, dedication and outstanding leadership and plans to further his education in a four year program at an institution of higher education; to Jonathan Dias.

$1,250: The Geissler Family Scholarship Fund award to a graduating senior who participated in the Shelton Youth Service Bureau programs and is continuing their education; to Deanna Fava.

$1,500: Scholarship given by the Derby-Shelton Rotary International Club, the Robert W. Dickgiesser Scholarship awarded to a graduating student who will further his/her education at an accredited institution of higher learning; to Stephanie Schofield.

$1,500: Two $750 awards given by The Gaeton and Elizabeth Simonetti Fund to graduating seniors planning to enter the field of nursing; to Tania Montano and Jordan Peck.

$1,500: Three $500 awards given by The Shelton Lafayette Field Football Association to three Shelton High School football players who, in the opinion of the association and the coaching staff, combined outstanding team spirit and effort on the football team; to Jake Breton, Tyler Janik and David Youngquist.

$1,500: Three $500 awards sponsored by the Weller Foundation for achievement in science, business and communications; to Codi Lynders, Colin Mengold and Stylianos Mysirlidis.

$1,600: Four $400 awards given by the Cheer Athletic Club awarded to members of the Shelton High School Cheerleading Squad who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and community service; to Molly Carr, Julia Dojlidko, Caroline Silvis and Justine Tadduni.

$1,680: Four $420 awards given by the Shelton Quarterback Club to the deserving members of the Shelton High School Football Team; to Brian Berritto, Jack Carr, Jacob Falanga and Raymond Weiner.

$1,800: Two $900 awards given by The Shelton High School Caddie Club to senior members of the golf team who plan to continue their education and whose personal achievements on and off the golf course reflect the values of citizenship, sportsmanship, and scholarship; to Tim Hafele and Jake Sullivan.

$2,000: Two $1,000 scholarships from The Santa Family Fund, in honor of George and Norman Santa, to students who are hardworking, participated in community service and are continuing a career in a professional service; to Angelo Papa and Benjamin Peters.

$2,000: Four $500 scholarships awarded by the Shelton Education Association given in memory of deceased members and in honor of retired members of the association. This award is given to students who have displayed high qualities of character, effort, attitude and academic excellence; to Maria Curran, Jacob Falanga, Maxwell Macchia and Stylianos Mysirlidis.

$2,000: Four $500 awards given by Blanchette Sporting Goods to graduating seniors who have demonstrated commitment to academics, athletics, and community service; to Haley Adcox, Robert Dillon, Nicholas Guzek and Nicholas Pavone.

$2,000: Two $1,000 scholarships, The Veterans of Foreign Wars—Huntington Post #10466 Ted Baker Memorial Scholarship to seniors who have achieved academic success and have demonstrated good character and participation in school and community activities; to Cristina Chirsky and Colin St. Pierre.

$2,500: The Mary Ellen Hames Dellacato Memorial Scholarship Award to a female student who plans to attend a four-year college program and who exhibits the qualities of leadership, good citizenship, a positive attitude and caring for others; to Julia Meyer.

$3,000: Two $1,500 awards sponsored by the Shelton High School Alumni Association to members of the graduating class who best exemplify perseverance, determination and who are planning to continue their education; to Alyssa Barry and Luke Ferrigno.

$3,000: The Vincent Voccia Vocational Award provided by the Weller Foundation to students preparing for a vocational or technical career; to Angelo Papa.

$3,600: Two $1,300 awards, The Julia B. DeCapua Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, to be awarded to a student who is pursuing teaching as a vocation; to Gianna Sia and Isabella Urbani.

$4,000: Eight $500 awards given to senior members of the Shelton High School Girls Soccer Team who will be pursuing studies at a four-year college or university; to Haley Adcox, Heather Garrett, Maggie Howard, Mackenzie Joyce, Erin Keary, Zoe Rogers, Esabel Rosa and Nardin Sayoufi.

$4,000: Four $1,000 scholarships awarded by the Shelton Education Fund given in memory of Mr. Philip Franz, to students planning to attend a four-year college; to Carolessa Brown, Brianna Capela, Andrew Connolly and Heather Garrett.

$6,000: Six $1,000 scholarships awarded by the Shelton High School Father’s Club given on the basis of scholastic achievement to graduates planning to continue their education. These awards are on behalf of organizer and first president Edward Brickett Sr., past president James Cutarelli, Stanley East, Anthony Maturo, Sr., past treasurer Francis Heim and 30-year member Franklin “Panky” Skerlick; to Tyler Janik, Natalie Klimaszewski, Samuel Kocurek, Colin Mengold, Luke Notaro-Roberts and Anna Weissenberg.

$7,500: Two $3,750 awards given by The Arnold J. Palmucci Jr., Scholarship given to deserving high school seniors who plan to continue their education at an accredited four year college and who have demonstrated overall academic excellence; to Maria Curran and Sarah Gloria.

$8,000: $2,000 scholarship given for four years by the Derby-Shelton Rotary International Club, in honor of George H. Tierney and Harry Fowler, Jr. Scholarship , presented to a member of the graduating class who will further his/her education at an accredited institution of higher learning at a four year college; to Andrew Connolly.

$8,720: Four $2,180 awards given by the Howie Tassitano Scholarship Fund to seniors majoring in accounting or another business-related field, who have demonstrated perseverance both personally and academically and whose concern and interest in others have been exemplary; to Jake Ferrigno, Zachary Kozlowski, Emily Renkowsky and Colin St. Pierre.

$9,000: Three $3,000 awards given by The Percy Kingsley Memorial Scholarship, former Superintendent of the Shelton School System from 1943-1975. $3,000 awarded to three graduating seniors who have exemplified good citizenship, high academic excellence, outstanding achievement in political science, economics, or public speaking, and are continuing their education; to Alyssa Bretan, David Ferrara and Luke Ferrigno.