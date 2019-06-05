Woman arrested for leaving 3-year old in hot car

A Shelton woman faces charges after police said she left her 3-year-old daughter in a vehicle with the windows closed in the parking lot at Mohegan School Wednesday, June 5.

Laura Boyle, 30, was arrested for risk of injury to a child, operation under suspension, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and no insurance in connection with the incident, in which, police said the young girl was not injured.

At approximately 4 p.m., Shelton police were notified of a toddler in an unoccupied vehicle with the windows closed. Law enforcement responded to Mohegan School, according to Detective Richard Bango, where officers discovered a Honda Civic with the windows closed and a 3-year-old girl alone in the backseat.

Bango said, while investigating the complaint, the girl’s mother, identified as Boyle, came out of the school.

“Boyle stated she left her daughter in the car for a short time to bring her 5-year-old son in the school,” said Bango. “Officers on scene checked the school’s exterior surveillance cameras, and it showed Boyle arrive at the school and leave her daughter in the car for approximately 10 minutes before returning to check on her.

“The video showed Boyle then left again for approximately 20 minutes until police arrived and she came out to the car,” said Bango. “Officers reported that it was approximately 77 degrees at the time and much hotter in the vehicle.”

Bango said the young girl was released to her father. While on scene, Bango said officers discovered Boyle’s vehicle was not registered or insured and her Connecticut driver’s license was suspended.

Boyle was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on June 19.