Shelton trails work party Saturday

Spring is finally here, and with all the recent rainy weather, the weeds are gaining on us. On Saturday, June 8, the Shelton Trails Committee will be holding a work party to beat them back on the Rec Path, starting at Lane Street.

Those interested should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Lane Street Rec Path kiosk (GPS address 29 Lane St.). There is only parking for a few cars on site, but parking is available on weekends at the lot across from 11 Lane St., despite the “private property” signs.

Dress for the weather and bring work gloves and water. The committee will have an assortment of tools available, but those attending can bring their own loppers, weed whackers and clippers.

For more information, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates or contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.