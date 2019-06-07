Aldermen: Security upgrades OK’d for Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy will soon have an upgraded security system.

The Board of Aldermen, at a special meeting Wednesday, May 29, unanimously approved using $3,995 from the city’s contingency general fund for the purchase of new security cameras, a key fob system and integrating the entire system with the Shelton Police Department for live viewing as well as recording.

After several months of investigating options for upgrading the security system — which already has some cameras, which will remain — the police department, working alongside the school system’s technology personnel selected, Stratford-based Advanced Security Technologies (AST) as the company charged with upgrading and integrating the system.

“We’ve done this in conjunction with the police department and the technology staff at the Board of Education, i.e. cooperation, for those who don’t understand cooperation,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, located at 503 Shelton Drive, is a private pre-K through eighth grade Catholic school.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com