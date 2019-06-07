Facts, folklore of Old Glory

Residents are invited to test their knowledge about the American flag. Who really designed the first flag? When was the flag first flown? Why did we need an American flag?

The Plumb Memorial Library and the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Flag Day on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in the newly renovated Plumb meeting room.

The public is invited. People are urged to bring their tattered flags so they can be disposed of properly.

People can attend the hour-long event about the flag and discover local history through the lives of the American patriots memorialized at the Huntington Burial Ground and where they served during the American Revolution.

Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 203-924-1580 or visiting sheltonlibrarysystem.org