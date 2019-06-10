Police: Shelton man swears at Milford residents, strikes police officer

A Shelton man who drove erratically on Anderson Avenue, swearing at residents as he went past their home was arrested Sunday, June 9, police said.

Collin Webster, 31, was located by police around 4 a.m., shortly after the incident. He was “extremely uncooperative” and is accused of striking an officer in the face with a closed fist while in processing, according to a statement released today.

Webster is also accused of attempting to spit on emergency responders.

He was charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer and attempted assault on emergency personnel.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond. His court date is set for Monday, June 10.