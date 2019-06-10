Movie, bingo events planned at Plumb

The Plumb Memorial Library Children’s Department is offering two special programs next month.

There will be a summer movie, Wreck It Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG), shown on Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be snacks as well. All ages are welcome to register. Registration is required and begins on Monday, July 1.

Dino-Mite Bingo will be held Saturday, July 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Not only will children play a fun game, but they will also learn dinosaur names. Prizes will be awarded. All ages are welcome to register. Registration is required and starts on Saturday, June 15.

Registration is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. If you have any questions, or to register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org