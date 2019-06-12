On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Randy Rainbow, June 13-14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $72.50-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Skeleton Crew, through June 22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, through June 22, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $28-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Dial M for Murder, through June 23, Westport Community Theatre, at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, through June 23, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Wait Until Dark, through June 23, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $16-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

ADVANCE

The Ivy League of Comedy featuring Tony Deyo & Liz Miele, June 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest, June 22, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Fourth Round 1 show. Fifty-Four Comics vying for $3,500, plus prizes. Tickets: $19.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Barnum: An American Musical, June 28, 7:30 p.m.; June 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. June 28 and 29 shows free. Opening night gala reception: June 27, 6:30 p.m., includes dinner, cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show, $125. Musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Comedian Vincent James, June 28, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Deadly Game of Chess, June 30, 4 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cry it Out, July 12-28, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Fridays and Saturdays, July 12-Aug. 3, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Colin Jost, July 14, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 EastRidge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, July 16-Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Birds of North America, July 18-Aug. 3, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/