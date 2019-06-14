Family Movie Menu: Titanic, Toy Story, East of Eden and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, June 14

Moneyball (2011): What if the new manager of a losing baseball team thinks up a new way to use math to pick players? Brad Pitt stars in this Oscar nominee written by Aaron Sorkin. 6 p.m., AMC

Toy Story (1995): What if a child’s collection of toys start to compete for attention? The voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen bring this Pixar fantasy to life. 7 p.m., Frefm

Baby Boom (1987): What if a woman focused on her career finds herself the surprise guardian of a precious young baby? Diane Keaton stars in this smart comedy from Nancy Meyers. 8 p.m., Flix

Steel Magnolias (1989): What if a close circle of women in a small town in Louisiana define what it means to be lifelong friends? Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine touch our hearts. 8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, June 15

Titanic (1997): What if the world’s largest ocean liner, considered unsinkable, finds itself at odds with an iceberg in the North Atlantic? James Cameron’s epic set a new Oscar record. 12:30 p.m., TBS

Jurassic Park (1993): What if an ambitious, if misguided entrepreneur designs an amusement park featuring dinosaurs? Sam Neill and Laura Dern star in this Steven Spielberg thriller. 2:33 p.m., USA

Blazing Saddles (1974): What if a mythical town in the Old West finds itself needing a new sheriff? Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can think of in this comedy classic. 3 p.m., AMC

The Godfather (1972): What if a family in the middle of organized crime finds its secure future threatened by those who want more for themselves? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 5 p.m., AMC

Sunday, June 16

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971): What if children from around the world receive golden tickets to tour a magical place where candy is made? Gene Wilder stars. 1 p.m., IFC

East of Eden (1955): What if two brothers find themselves at odds in their relationship? James Dean and Julie Harris star in this moving adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. 1:15 p.m., TCM