Brightview Shelton: Grand opening for new senior living facility

“Beautiful,” said Gloria Leo, as she glanced across the foyer area in what is now her new home — Brightview Shelton Senior Living.

And the dozens of people — whether incoming residents, city officials or even building staff — appeared to share the same satisfying sentiment during the grand opening ceremony on Monday, June 3, for Shelton’s newest independent and assisted living facility on Beard Sawmill Road.

Like many moving into the 161-apartment facility, Leo is coming from out of state — Virginia, in her case — to be closer to family in their golden years. Others already live nearby but have been attracted by the beauty of the facility and the amenities offered to its residents.

“It is very nice,” said Leo, added that her son, who selected this location because of its offerings.

The grand opening ceremony began with classical music playing and light fare for those in attendance — including Brightview executives and staff, members of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Mark Lauretti — before the American flag, donated by one of the new residents, was raised on the bright, sunny morning.

“We want to create communities to encourage people to live vibrant lives,” said Brightview Senior Living Executive Director Terry Jackson.

Brightview Shelton is a 55-and-older independent living and assisted living facility as well as innovative dementia care in the facility’s Wellspring Village. Brightview’s longtime partner, contractor PROCON of Manchester, N.H., was the architect and construction manager for the four-story, 168,000-square-foot project.

The design features 161 apartments, in a variety of styles and care options, with 87 independent living, 48 assisted living and 26 units Wellspring Village — a specialized Brightview neighborhood designed to enhance the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“This project has been such a boom to construction trades,” said Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell. “Fifteen, 16 months ago, when the shovels first went into the ground for this project, I would come by often to see unfold. And when I first walked in today, like you, my jaw just dropped. It is absolutely stunning. Terry Jackson and his team did a terrific job.”

Purcell also credited Lauretti for being a major supporter of the project as well as “presiding over the extraordinary economic success story in Shelton for the last 28 years.”

“This is another grand opening in our wonderful city,” said Lauretti. “We welcome Brightview to this great city. You chose here because you did your homework. You know Shelton is a stable place … a place where people want to live, work and recreate … a place where people want to raise families. We welcome that.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com