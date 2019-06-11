Bill limiting use of red and blue lights passes

Earlier this year, State Rep. Ben McGorty proposed legislation to restrict the use of steady illuminated red and blue lights to police vehicles only.

And his push proved successful as, on Monday, June 10, McGorty announced the bill passed and now awaits the governor’s signature.

“I am thrilled to see this legislation pass with bipartisan support,” said McGorty. “Having other vehicles that use red and blue lights like ride sharing companies can confuse and sometimes endanger the public. It’s important that the only people using red and blue lights are law enforcement officers.”

In an early release, McGorty said the Department of Motor Vehicles supported the bill and in their written testimony said, “This limitation enhances public safety by assuring those that encounter steady red and blue lights that they are dealing with a law enforcement officer.”