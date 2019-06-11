Griffin Hospital: Advisory council guides person-centered care

Griffin Hospital in Derby recently welcomed the newest members to a council of community members that help the hospital meet its mission for exceptional, person-centered care.

Laurel May and Larry Dobitas, both of Trumbull, and Louis Watson of Milford, joined Griffin Hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council this year.

Griffin Hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Council is designed to provide valuable patient/family insight to care and services provided. As either former patients themselves or family members of patients, the 14-member council is charged with providing real-time feedback/insight with the goal of enhancing hospital services and programs. The council partners with the hospital to assist in maintaining its patient-center care focus.

Each month, members learn about various hospital programs and services through presentations, receive hospital updates on performance metrics such as patient experience, safety, financial and projects and provides input/options on new programs and services under consideration and share feedback.

Current council members include Ansonia residents Horace Behrle, Fran DiGiorgi, Nadine Civitella, Alfred Pettit, Joseph Skrabl and Rita St. Jacques, Anne Keane of Shelton, David Erhardt of Derby, Kenneth Hawkins of Milford, Nicole Levine of Oxford, Natasha Koonce-Webster of Hamden, and Robert Newton of Seymour.

The Patient Family Advisory Council is just one of many ways individuals in the community can serve in contributing to the hospital’s mission of providing personalized, humanistic, consumer driven healthcare in a healing environment.

Griffin Hospital is a full-service, 160 bed not-for-profit acute care community hospital committed to providing high quality, state-of-the-art medical care in a healing, nurturing environment. Griffin has earned local, national and international recognition and praise for its unique facility, innovative programs and services, and patient-centered Planetree model of care.

For more information about Griffin Hospital, the Patient Family Advisory Council and volunteer opportunities call 203-732-7555 or visit griffinhealth.org/patient-family-advisory-council.