Griffin Hospital hosts diabetes workshop

Griffin Hospital is offering a free, six-week workshop to help empower individuals diagnosed with diabetes take control of their health.

The Live Well Diabetes Self-Management Workshop will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 1, at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

The workshop will focus on several topics for those with diabetes, including what to eat, foot care, low and high blood sugar, sick day guidelines, tips for dealing with stress, and how to set small and achievable goals. It is also open to caregivers.

The program is sponsored by the Connecticut State Department on Aging, Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Hospital Community Outreach and Valley Parish Nursing.

Advance registration is required. To sign up or for more information, contact Mary Swansiger, BSN, MPH, CDE, at 203-732-1137.