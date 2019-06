SHS senior wins DAR American History award

Shelton High School senior Emma Parkes was awarded the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman (SRH-MS) Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Work in American History certificate and bronze medal for her excellence in American history and overall academic character.

SRH-MS Chapter Regent Patricia King said Parkes represents the country’s future leaders. King said that the DAR promotes American history throughout the year and encourages everyone to be more aware of their heritage.

King also thanked the American History Awards Committee and the area schools that participate in this yearly event for recognizing their high school students who excel in American history.

The DAR’s mission “perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence.” The group focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. To learn more, visit www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.