At Plumb: Artist shows off ‘Modern Pop Art’

American pop artist and author Michael Albert is bringing his “Modern Pop Art Experience” to Plumb Memorial Public Library this summer as part of his Summer Pop Art Tour.

New York-based Albert, who is the author of an artist autobiography titled “An Artist’s America,” is known for making detailed and colorful collages out of cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer packages including crackers, cookies, soda cartons and frozen pizza boxes.

He will be taking his art on the road and bringing his unique program for kids, teenagers and families to more than 100 libraries, museums and festivals in 18 states from June through August.

This will be Albert’s only gallery showing in Connecticut this summer. For more information about the artist and this program, visit www.michaelalbert.com or call Joan Stokes at the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-1580 for more details.

For more information about the book, “An Artist’s America” (Henry Holt, 2008) see this link: https://www.linkcat.info/cgi-bin/koha/opac-detail.pl?biblionumber=700013