City of Shelton weekly meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, June 13

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 305.

Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Friday, June 14

Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCG), 10 a.m., NVCG, 49 Leavenworth St., Suite 303, Waterbury.

Tuesday, June 18

Economic Development Commission, 6 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104

Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium

Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth St., Derby.

Wednesday, June 19

Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.

Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, June 20

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.