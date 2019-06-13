Shelton Library Lines: Flag Day, writing programs on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, June 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, June 13 and 20, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Summer Reading Kick Off Party — Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. If you plan to attend, register for the program.

Commodore Hull Writers’ Group —Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. Are you an aspiring writer, or already one? This new group is dedicated to critique, inspire, share, and solicit input from perspective and fellow writers. Group will be meeting twice a month, and is open to all ages. No registration is required.

Bookworms — Monday, June 17 and 24, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers — Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Knit! — Tuesdays, June 18 and 25, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Fridays, June 21 and 28, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome. No signup, so just show up.

SWCAPA — Monday, June 18, 7 p.m. South West Chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, June 20 and 27, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is offering another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, June 21, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. will meet in the handicapped-accessible Meeting Room.

Story Time Yoga for Kids — Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. Welcome back Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 4-8. Dates are June 22, July 6 and 20, and Aug. 3. Register for this program; signup once for all four sessions of yoga.

D.A.R. Presents: Facts & Folklore of Old Glory During the American Revolution — Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, NSDAR and Plumb Memorial Library, is co-sponsoring “Flag Facts & Folklore of Old Glory During the American Revolution”. Also, some facts and folklore of Old Glory during the American Revolution and how patriots buried at the Huntington Burial Grounds served during the Revolution. The program is open to the public.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.