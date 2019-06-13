Perry Hill School students earn trip to MathCON finals

Seven Perry Hill School students earned a trip to the University of Chicago to compete in the 10th annual National MathCON 2019 finals on April 27.

Fifth graders Jeremy Wojtowicz and Krishiv Patel and sixth graders Mika’il Naqvi, Andrew Kopchick, Zain Irfan, Mark Gebuza and Sathwika Nadella qualified for the finals of MathCON, a nationwide online math competition for students in grades 5 to 12 from private, charter and public schools. All made the trip to Chicago, except Patel, who was competing with the First Lego League team in the robotics world championships in Detroit the same days.

More than 51,000 students competed in the first round of online testing, which is a 45-minute test comprised of 45 questions. This was Irfan’s second consecutive year qualifying for finals, and this year he received honorable mention for his savvy math skills.

These students were part of the 576 students nationwide that were chosen to attend National MathCON finals. They competed in a 90-minute testing window and answered a total of 70 multiple choice and constructed response questions that assess several mathematical disciplines including algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, number systems and pre-calculus without the use of calculators.