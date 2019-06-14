Housy River duck race boasts $10K grand prize

The Annual Housy River Duck Race is going to make one lucky duck $10,000 richer this year.

Set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the new Derby Summerfest, this annual fundraiser allows participants to purchase a rubber duck that will be dropped from the Shelton-Derby Bridge into the Housatonic River and race thousands of other ducks for a chance to win 20 prizes, including $10,000 for first and $1,000 each for second and third.

Proceeds from the Housy Duck Race benefit St. Mary-St. Michael School in Derby. The school relies on the funds to enhance its arts, technology and athletic programs.

“This race has always been a fun event in the Valley for more than 10 years, and we wanted to spread our wings a bit this year with a grand prize that is truly something to quack about,” said St. Mary-St. Michael Principal Grace Torres. “We’re a small Catholic school that focuses on encouraging students to achieve academic excellence as well as a desire to help their schoolmates, their community and their world. The Duck Race allows us to offer students special programs in the arts, sciences and sports to help discover and use their talents as the leaders of tomorrow.”

Ducks are $10 each and can be purchased at the school’s website stmarystmichaelct.eduk12.net or by calling the school at 203-735-6471. Tickets will also be available at booths throughout Valley.

St. Mary-St. Michael School serves students in grades pre-K through grade 8. The school is fully accredited by NEASC and offers full-day kindergarten, before- and after-school program, multiage pre-K program for 3- and 4-year-old children, interactive whiteboard technology, technology instruction, Spanish (pre-K-grade 8), sports, school band, and after school co-curricular activities. Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Hartford welcome students of all faiths, ethnic groups and socioeconomic backgrounds.