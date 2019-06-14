What’s Ahead in Shelton

Classic car show set for June 16

Shelton History Center’s Vintage Vehicles Antique & Classic Car Show will be held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Ripton Road.

Visitors will be able to peek under the hoods of the cars they may remember from nearly every decade of the 20th century. Two wheels or four, from Model T’s to muscle cars. Sometimes a fire truck shows up; one entry was a penny farthing, or high-wheeled bicycle. All vehicle owners share information, their cars and their hobby with the public.

Owners of antique and classic vehicles of all kinds may register to participate in this special event. Entry forms may be found at sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or by calling 203-925-1803. Registration costs $15, with proceeds supporting the programs of the Shelton Historical Society.

Visitors will partake in refreshments and voting for their favorite vehicles. Admission is $1 for dads, $5/adults and $10/family of four. A special exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Shelton Historical Society as well as the 100th anniversary of the official naming of the city of Shelton will be available for viewing in the Brownson House, Trap Fall School and the Wilson Barn.

Facts, folklore of Old Glory

Residents are invited to test their knowledge about the American flag. Who really designed the first flag? When was the flag first flown? Why did we need an American flag?

The Plumb Memorial Library and the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Flag Day on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in the newly renovated Plumb meeting room. The public is invited. People are urged to bring their tattered flags so they can be disposed of properly.

People can attend the hour-long event about the flag and discover local history through the lives of the American patriots memorialized at the Huntington Burial Ground and where they served during the American Revolution. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 203-924-1580 or visiting sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Harding High class of 1959 reunion

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 10 p.m., at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or email katwhhs.1959@aol.com.

Summer movie schedule

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau will again offer free outdoor movies for families, starting Saturday, July 20, at the Riverwalk on Canal Street. Movies start at 8:30 p.m. The summer lineup features Mary Poppins Returns, July 20; Lego Movie 2, July 27; Incredibles 2, Aug. 3; Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aug. 10; How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World, Aug. 17; and Hotel Transylvania, Aug. 24. For more information, call 203-924-7614.