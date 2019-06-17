Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Tuesday, June 18

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30-2:30 — Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

1 p.m. — Mah Jongg

Wednesday, June 19

9 a.m. — Free Facials

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Attorney Drazen

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. — Bridge Lessons

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Grief support

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, June 20

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. — Square dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, June 21

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Mohegan Sun Registrations Begin

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

11 a.m. — Volunteer Brunch

No lunch, Low Impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite today