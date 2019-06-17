Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Tuesday, June 18
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
12:30-2:30 — Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing
1 p.m. — Pool lessons
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg
Wednesday, June 19
9 a.m. — Free Facials
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Attorney Drazen
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 a.m. — Bridge Lessons
12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise
1 p.m. — Grief support
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, June 20
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. — Square dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, June 21
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. — Mohegan Sun Registrations Begin
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
11 a.m. — Volunteer Brunch
No lunch, Low Impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite today