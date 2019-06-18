Shelton DTC: Lally honored for service to city

Longtime Shelton resident Robert Lally was recognized for his years of service to the community earlier this month.

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee awarded the title of emeritus member to Lally during a special dinner on June 9. The Shelton DTC established this award 10 years ago and its purpose was to recognize members that have given years of service both to the DTC and to the greater community.

“Bob has been an active member for more than 30 years, served as a candidate for mayor, been elected an alderman and served on two Charter Revision Commissions,” said DTC Chairman David Gioiello. “Bob has been a mentor to several DTC members, providing sage guidance to both new and seasoned members.”

After receiving the award, Lally talked of the importance of volunteering and challenged those in attendance to work to improve the local community through politics or other opportunities.

“(His speech) was very inspirational,” said Kathy Albert, Lally’s daughter, about her father’s remarks. “I am proud to call him my dad.”

“Bob prided himself on working with members of both political parties to make Shelton better,” added Gioiello.

In congratulating Lally, those in attendance called him “a great person who cares very much about helping people,” “a great friend,” and the “greatest asset the city of Shelton has ever had.”

DTC and Shelton Planning & Zoning Commission member Jimmy Tickey said this award was the most apt way to honor Lally for his longtime service to the Shelton community, through his political, business and civic efforts.

“More than his accomplishments, he has helped mentor many young people in Shelton to get involved, including myself,” said Tickey, who also serves on Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz’s staff. “Bob is always providing sage advice and encouraging people to volunteer and make a difference. I’m proud to call Bob a friend and mentor.”

