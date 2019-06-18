Henry VIII Banquet and Trivia Night supports Valley Shakespeare Festival

The public is invited to meet the cast of the Valley Shakespeare Festival’s free outdoor summer production of King Henry VIII for a fund-raising event, Henry VIII Banquet and Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m., at Caloroso Eatery and Bar, 100 Center Street, Shelton.

The event includes a cash bar, and buffet of roast beef, roasted potatoes, cavatelli and broccoli, salad, soft drinks, coffee, tea and dessert. Following the feast, from 8-9:30 p.m., there will be a round of Tudor Trivia.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to get into the spirit and come dressed as their favorite character. A prize will be awarded for best costume.

For tickets, at $30 early bird (first 20 buyers); $35 in advance; and $45 at the door, visit vsfestival.org or call 203-513-9446.

The free summer production of Henry VIII runs from July 11-14, at 7:30 p.m., at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial Riverwalk Park.