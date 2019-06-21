Movie Menu: Good Morning Vietnam, About a Boy, Sabrina and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, June 21

Irma La Douce (1963): What if a Parisian man falls so hard for a “woman of the night” that he dons many a disguise to protect her? Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star. 8 p.m., TCM

About a Boy (2002): What if a man, well set in his ways at a young age, suddenly finds his life turned upside down by a boy he befriends? Hugh Grant stars. 9:45 p.m., Flix

Sabrina (1954): What if a young woman, the daughter of a chauffeur, finds herself attracted to a man who employs her father? Audrey Hepburn stars. 10:30 p.m., TCM

Saturday, June 22

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a man, so simple yet so complex, finds himself searching for opportunities to bring goodness to the world? Tom Hanks stars. 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., CMT

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987): What if a radio announcer during the war, becomes the voice for a generation wounded by the conflict? Robin Williams stars. 5:45 p.m., Flix

Dog Day Afternoon (1975): What if a man, for all the right reasons, finds himself robbing a bank and holding hostages on a hot day in Brooklyn? Al Pacino stars. 8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, June 23

Zero Dark Thirty (2012): What if a woman, to settle the score with a brutal foreign enemy, finds herself in the middle of a covert action? Jessica Chastain stars. 1:30 p.m., A&E

All About Eve (1950): What if a woman, a big star on the Broadway stage, finds herself fearing what life may be after she turns 40? Bette Davis stars. 3:45 p.m., TCM

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 4 p.m., BBC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993): What if a young boy, with all the right intentions, goes too far to find a new wife for his widowed father? Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star. 8 p.m., Lifetime