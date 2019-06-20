This Weekend: Music, plays and more

Make Music Day Fairfield

Make Music Day Fairfield is on June 21 from 3-10 p.m at various venues around Fairfield. The free, outdoor music festival is celebrated worldwide on the summer solstice each year. For more information, visit fairfield@makemusicday.org.

Make Music Day Ridgefield

The Ridgefield Library’s Make Music Day is on June 21 from 1-5 p.m. at 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The event is free, for more information, contact ridgefield@makemusicday.org.

Make Music Day Norwalk

Norwalk’s Make Music Day Connecticut is on June 21 at 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The event is free. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Eggy

A Make Music CT concert will be held on June 21 at 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. As part of a global music celebration on the summer solstice Eggy and Clueless will perform. The concert is free. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sons of Levin

Sons of Levin will perform on June 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Terrapin

Terrapin will perform on June 21 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $18-$60. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste and his band, Stay Human will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala is on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $74-$175. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Light Princess

The Light Princess runs June 22 through July 28 at the New Canaan Library’s Christine’s Garden Park, 151 Main Street, New Canaan. Tickets are $22-$30. For more information, visit STONC.org.

Mollusk Walk

Silver Sands Mollusk Walk is on June 22 at 9:15 a.m. at the Silver Sands State Park, 1 Silver Sands Pkwy., Milford. Tickets are $6. Register by calling 203-736-1053.

Ringmaster’s Ball

The Ringmaster’s Ball is on June 22 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Tickets are $175. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Headphone party

A Silent Headphone Party will be held on June 22 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Attendees must be 21 and over. Tickets are $45-$55. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Best of Show

The School of Rock’s Best of Show is on June 23 at noon at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Evan’s Magic Show

Evan’s Magic Show is on June 23 at 1 p.m. at the New Canaan Library’s Christine’s Garden Park, 151 Main Street, New Canaan. Tickets are $15-$17. For more information, visit STONC.org.

Tom Petty Project

The Tom Petty Project will perform on June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Road, Westport. The concert is free. For more information, visit levittpavilion.com.

Ivy League of Comedy

The Ivy League of Comedy, featuring Tony Deyo & Liz Miele, will be performed on June 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic in CT

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest continues on June 22 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson will perform on June 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.