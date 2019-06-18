MOMS club makes special delivery

The MOMS Club of Shelton/Monroe recently donated 32 books to the Plumb Memorial and Huntington branch libraries of Shelton and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library of Monroe.

The MOMS Club of Shelton & Monroe provides support and activities for mothers and their children in a variety of ways. The club serve parents from Shelton, Monroe and Stratford, with some of the members stay-at-home moms while others work outside the home.

Plumb Memorial Library Director Joan Stokes said she was grateful for the MOMS Club’s donation.

“These books will be added to the collection of our libraries as part of the summer reading programs,” said Stokes. “Our mission is to get books into kids’ hands, and we are so grateful that the MOMS Club shares our vision.

“We appreciate the continued support of the MOMS Club and look forward to partnering with them for a variety of projects in the coming years,” added Stokes.

The club provides a full schedule of activities including craft days and socials during the day and throughout the year. The club offers support for members who have just had new babies or other significant life events, as well as donating time and resources to many local groups and charities. The club welcomes new members and can be contacted at momsclubct@gmail.com.