Perry Hill Predators score big at FLL competition

The Predators — Perry Hill School’s First Lego League robotics team — earned a trip to the World Championships, held in late April in Detroit, Mich.

And the team, with members Daniel Hilser, Krishiv Patel, Finnegan Riddle, Matthew Quevedo, Aarav Makadia, Shreya Yadav and Jackson Guerra, walked out with 205 points — the highest robot score by this Shelton squad in this FLL competition — and placed 43rd overall.

The Perry Hill School FLL is facilitated by Michelle Piccolo with the help of Shelton High media specialist Josh Cayer and many parent volunteers.