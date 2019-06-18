Scouts collect books for area students

Emily Codere, Allison Tou and Brooke Vicarioli of Girl Scout Troop 60048 in Shelton have earned their Silver Award by collecting and donating books to schools in Bridgeport and Norwalk.

When learning of the school’s library deficiencies, the girls wanted to help out and provide others with additional books to allow students the access to more reading. They complemented the book donation with laminated bookmarks that they made.

The girls, who have each been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten, received more than 20 bins of donated books from the Shelton community.