Shelton Intermediate lists students of the year

Shelton Intermediate School has announced its Students of the Year for the 2018-19 academic year.

Team Ambition: Brianna Angiolillo, Jason Pastiva

Team Determination: Albana Hima, Nicholas Cebrik

Team Integrity: Selin Ho, Joshua Rut

Team Innovation 8: Sanjana Jain, Emily Ahern

Team Acceptance: Marissa Manzo, William Schiappa

Team Fortitude: Palina Vialichka, John Darmiento

Team Perseverance: Diya Singh, Paul Zint

Team Innovation 7: Anisha Gera, Sean Roden

This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and excellence in such areas as academics and activities. Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote, and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.

Perfect attendance awards

The following students at the Shelton Intermediate School received “Perfect Attendance” Awards for the 2018-2019 school year:

Grade 8 — Diana Banks, Joseph Spinelli, Alyssa J. Teixeira, Theresa Weissenberg, Vincent Zhang

Grade 7 — Jan Vincent Caccam, Mykhaylo Kit, Nara Lim, Olivia Marino, Paul Nguyen, Mark Nitsche, Jamie Shreders, Emily Wildman, Paul Zint.