Paugussett Trail work party Saturday

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its next work party on Saturday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m., concentrating on the Paugussett Trail in the vicinity of Constitution Boulevard North.

Those wishing to help can meet where the power lines cross Constitution Boulevard North, across the street from the entrance to Summerfield Gardens. There is plenty of parking available on the street.

Dress for the weather, and bring work gloves and water. The trails committee members will have an assortment of tools, but people can bring their own loppers, weed whackers and clippers.

If the weather is not good, visit the Work Parties blog page for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.