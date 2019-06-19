Softball: Junior Brakettes hosting doubleheaders this weekend

STRATFORD — Coach Mary Sciglimpaglia’s Junior Brakettes will be out to improve upon their 8-4 record with doubleheaders Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Ridgefield Rebels 23U and Sunday at 1 p.m. against XTreme Chaos Gold at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

Seymour’s Rebecca Johnson has taken over the team batting lead with a .481 average (13-for-27) while Bridgeport’s Maggie Britt (.365), Southbury’s Kaitlyn Flood (.333), Bridgeport’s Tiffany Diao (.318) and New Canaan’s Gillian Kane (.316) are all swinging good bats.

Alexa Milius leads with nine RBIs followed by Diao and Hamden’s Kiana Robinson with eight.

Seymour’s Jenna Geffert (2-1) figured in three decisions last week, following her banner career for the Class M runner-up Wildcats.