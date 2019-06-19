5K run/walk to benefit BHcare’s Alliance for Prevention & Wellness

Fight Against Drugs Everywhere (FADE) will hold its fifth annual drug awareness 5k run/walk on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelton Pavilion & Riverwalk.

All proceeds will benefit the BHcare’s Alliance for Prevention and Wellness (APW).

This year’s event will feature guest speaker John Lally and the “Today I Matter Project.” The event will conclude with a candlelight remembrance ceremony. Names will be read of loved ones lost to overdose. People can submit names at the event to be read aloud.

Drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate. More than 120 people die every day in the U.S. from an opioid overdose. Both prescription painkillers and heroin are contributing to this phenomenon. The overall drug deaths in Connecticut have nearly tripled over the past seven years, from 357 in 2012 to 1,018 in 2018.

FADE 5k run/walk is being held to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic and overdoses, acknowledge and support the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one, provide hope to families who have a loved one struggling with a substance use disorder, and to provide local prevention and treatment resources. Register at https://bit.ly/FADE2019.

The Alliance for Prevention & Wellness, a program of BHcare, is the Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) for the DMHAS Region II service area.

APW’s mission is to foster positive mental health by preventing substance misuse and other health-risk behaviors, and by building resources that promote wellness. For more information, visit www.APW-CT.org