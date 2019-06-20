Youth Service Bureau: Grant aids students’ conference visit

Some local high schoolers will be attending a special youth conference in Rhode Island next month thanks to a Valley Community Foundation grant.

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau recently awarded the $2,500 grant, which will be used to provide scholarships for high school students to attend the National Youth Leadership Conference at Bryant University on July 25 to 28.

This conference focuses on four areas, according to Shelton Youth Service Bureau head Silvia Rodriguez, with a comprehensive approach on drug education and information; personal growth and decision making.

Rodriguez said some 20 to 30 high schoolers attend the conference each year. She said the conference features speakers but also youth-led workshops. The students then bring what they have learned to area youth groups and schools, said Rodriguez, adding that this past year the participants held health fairs for all fourth grade students.

