Longtime Bridgeport school principal, Shelton resident, dies on Father’s Day

Lawrence A. Menta Sr., the longtime principal of Bryant School and Wilbur Cross School in Bridgeport died on Sunday, Father’s Day.

Menta, a Shelton resident and U.S. Navy veteran, was a school administrator/principal for 35 years before his retirement from the Bridgeport school system.

Born in New Haven, he was a son of the late Antonio and Mathilda Botte Menta.

A graduate of Hillhouse High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the New Haven State Teachers College, his master’s degree from Fairfield University and his sixth year degree from the University of Bridgeport.

“He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.,” his death notice said.

He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Finn Menta and a daughter, Barbara Ann Legere.

“In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn, survivors include two loving children, Lawrence A. Menta, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Prospect and Kathleen Balamaci of Shelton, six cherished grandchildren, Joann Accioly, Robert and James Murcko, Lauren and Kyle Menta and Ryan Balamaci, as well as seven great-grandchildren.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will take place at a later date in the CT State Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road in Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

