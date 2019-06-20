SIS eighth graders recognized at assembly

The Shelton Intermediate School held its annual eighth grade awards assembly on Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Kenneth Saranich applauded the eighth graders for their accomplishments during the assembly, which was held to recognize outstanding achievement throughout the academic year.
Awards were presented to the following students:
William Andy Brennan Award (Excellence in Spanish): Amanda Billingslea, Taylor Ostrosky
Robert & Lillian Butler Award (Excellence and Enthusiasm in Spanish): Matthew Darak, Gabriel Zamani
Kathryn A. Provasoli Award (Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in Spanish): Andreia Jorge
Sumner Stowe Award (Effort and Enthusiasm in French): Albana Hima, Sena Ho
Kathryn A. Provasoli Award (Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in French): Luke Pacheco
Carolyn Petz Award (To a Student Who Is Helpful and Respectful to Others): Kaitlyn Bergers
Mary Lou Cook Award (To a Student Who Exhibits Leadership, Wisdom and Compassion): Ciara Foley
Best Buddies Friendship Award (To a Student Who Exhibits Genuine Kindness and Makes Others Feel Welcome and Included): Dawn Kindle
Jason Gigliotti Memorial Award (To a Student Who Has Demonstrated Improvement Through Hard Work and Determination): Jazmyn Prieto
Joseph Cajigas Memorial Award (To an Eighth Grade Student Who Exemplifies the Traits of Dedication, Leadership and Sportsmanship): Albana Hima
Paul Gerst Memorial Award (Excellence in Science): Joshua Rut
Lucy M. Beard Memorial Award (Excellence in History): Matthew Matuszewski
SIS Special Recognition Award (For Outstanding Effort Throughout the Year): Lexa Fernandes, Nya Rodrigues
SIS School Service Award (To an Active Boy and Girl Showing Leadership, Respect for Self and Others and Who Will Be Attending Shelton High School): Emily Codere, Tyler Radzion
Robert A. Stellavato Scholar Athlete Award (To Two Eighth Grade Students, One Male, One Female, for Outstanding Academic Achievement and Who Have Demonstrated Leadership and Sportsmanship in an Interscholastic Sport): Emily Ahern, Michael Alberici
Lynn Plaskon Memorial Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Kindness, Determination and Perseverance): Nolan Sevillano
Frank & Genevieve Bracnaro Award (To a Student for Outstanding Effort & Citizenship): Gianna Bacoulis
Anthony C. Ballaro, Jr., Memorial Award (To a Student Whose Friendly Spirit, Kindness and Determination Inspire the Students and Staff of Shelton Intermediate School): Molly Renz
Joseph & Patricia Ballaro Memorial Award (To a Student Pursuing a Trade and Who Exhibits Integrity and a High Work Ethic): Tiana Blakeslee
William A. Banfe Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Outstanding Effort and Achievement): Sarah Kearns
William A. Banfe Award (To a Student for Dedicated School Service): Angelo Pisacreta
Timothy J. Walsh III Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Good Citizenship, School Spirit and Integrity): Alexandra Harpell
Presentation of CAS Plaques (Scholar Leader Awards): Kaitlyn Bergers, Benjamin DeMartino
Shelton Intermediate School Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in:
2D Art & Illustration: Brianna Moran, Landon Zdru
3D Art & Design: Angelina Alcaraz-Sim, Nicholas Palumbo
Business Technology: Hailey McKeon, Angelo Pisacreta
Communications Technology: Kendyll Flamini, Michael Boccio
Exploring World Cultures: Allison Tou
Spanish I: Sanjana Jain, Christopher Buchetto
French I: Sarah Kearns, Adam Sobh
Band: Emily Codere, Benjamin Robinson
Jazz Choir: Kayla Gzyms, Victoria Casey
Music Production: Devyn Penna, Benjamin DeMartino
The Inventor’s Lab: Daria Maggi
Life Lab: Elizabeth Miska
STEMovation Lab: Brianna Angiolillo, Dante Mallozzi
STEM Design & Modeling: Ryleigh Pagluiso, Michael Alberici
STEM Automation & Robotics: Emily Ahern, Dylan Moutinho
Physical Education: Caitlin Gius, Michael Boccio
Students Who Have Shown Excellence in Academic Areas:
Language Arts: Lexa Fernandes, Caitlin Gius, Emily Codere, Aurora Sosa, Benjamin Robinson
Science: Cecilia Beaudoin, Sena Ho, Selin Ho, Benjamin DeMartino, Kaitlyn Bergers
Social Studies: Cecilia Beaudoin, Matthew Matuszewski, Matthew Darak, Julia Wilkinson, Megan Loiacano
Algebra: Sena Ho, Christopher Buchetto, Matthew Darak (Algebra II), Abigail Poplawski, Devyn Penna
Math: Adrianna Wutke, Zara Tariq, Jenna Santos, Zainabu Ndikumana, Tiana Blakeslee
Students Who Have Shown the Most Improvement in Academic Areas:
Language Arts: Zoey Pezo-Candelario, Cameron Bermani, Eileen Rojas, Maram Aaid, Aviel Robles
Science: Noah Doyens, Anthony Potenza, Jacob Fernandes, Adam Kida, Charles Hare
Social Studies: David Stinson, Joshua Dokla, Claire McNeil, Reeya Patel, Tiffany Montoya
Algebra: Adam Sobh, Thomas Kopec, Isabella Serra, Dawn Kindle
Math: Matthew Branco, Denice Dela Rosa, Grace Marino, Christopher Carroll, Nadya Uyar
Citizenship Awards: Michael Alberici, Daria Maggi, Michael Boccio, Justin Dones
Consistent Effort: Angelina Alcaraz-Sim, Giana Moore, Dylan Moutinho, Timothy Hilser