SIS eighth graders recognized at assembly

The Shelton Intermediate School held its annual eighth grade awards assembly on Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Kenneth Saranich applauded the eighth graders for their accomplishments during the assembly, which was held to recognize outstanding achievement throughout the academic year.

Awards were presented to the following students:

William Andy Brennan Award (Excellence in Spanish): Amanda Billingslea, Taylor Ostrosky

Robert & Lillian Butler Award (Excellence and Enthusiasm in Spanish): Matthew Darak, Gabriel Zamani

Kathryn A. Provasoli Award (Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in Spanish): Andreia Jorge

Sumner Stowe Award (Effort and Enthusiasm in French): Albana Hima, Sena Ho

Kathryn A. Provasoli Award (Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in French): Luke Pacheco

Carolyn Petz Award (To a Student Who Is Helpful and Respectful to Others): Kaitlyn Bergers

Mary Lou Cook Award (To a Student Who Exhibits Leadership, Wisdom and Compassion): Ciara Foley

Best Buddies Friendship Award (To a Student Who Exhibits Genuine Kindness and Makes Others Feel Welcome and Included): Dawn Kindle

Jason Gigliotti Memorial Award (To a Student Who Has Demonstrated Improvement Through Hard Work and Determination): Jazmyn Prieto

Joseph Cajigas Memorial Award (To an Eighth Grade Student Who Exemplifies the Traits of Dedication, Leadership and Sportsmanship): Albana Hima

Paul Gerst Memorial Award (Excellence in Science): Joshua Rut

Lucy M. Beard Memorial Award (Excellence in History): Matthew Matuszewski

SIS Special Recognition Award (For Outstanding Effort Throughout the Year): Lexa Fernandes, Nya Rodrigues

SIS School Service Award (To an Active Boy and Girl Showing Leadership, Respect for Self and Others and Who Will Be Attending Shelton High School): Emily Codere, Tyler Radzion

Robert A. Stellavato Scholar Athlete Award (To Two Eighth Grade Students, One Male, One Female, for Outstanding Academic Achievement and Who Have Demonstrated Leadership and Sportsmanship in an Interscholastic Sport): Emily Ahern, Michael Alberici

Lynn Plaskon Memorial Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Kindness, Determination and Perseverance): Nolan Sevillano

Frank & Genevieve Bracnaro Award (To a Student for Outstanding Effort & Citizenship): Gianna Bacoulis

Anthony C. Ballaro, Jr., Memorial Award (To a Student Whose Friendly Spirit, Kindness and Determination Inspire the Students and Staff of Shelton Intermediate School): Molly Renz

Joseph & Patricia Ballaro Memorial Award (To a Student Pursuing a Trade and Who Exhibits Integrity and a High Work Ethic): Tiana Blakeslee

William A. Banfe Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Outstanding Effort and Achievement): Sarah Kearns

William A. Banfe Award (To a Student for Dedicated School Service): Angelo Pisacreta

Timothy J. Walsh III Award (To a Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Good Citizenship, School Spirit and Integrity): Alexandra Harpell

Presentation of CAS Plaques (Scholar Leader Awards): Kaitlyn Bergers, Benjamin DeMartino

Shelton Intermediate School Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in:

2D Art & Illustration: Brianna Moran, Landon Zdru

3D Art & Design: Angelina Alcaraz-Sim, Nicholas Palumbo

Business Technology: Hailey McKeon, Angelo Pisacreta

Communications Technology: Kendyll Flamini, Michael Boccio

Exploring World Cultures: Allison Tou

Spanish I: Sanjana Jain, Christopher Buchetto

French I: Sarah Kearns, Adam Sobh

Band: Emily Codere, Benjamin Robinson

Jazz Choir: Kayla Gzyms, Victoria Casey

Music Production: Devyn Penna, Benjamin DeMartino

The Inventor’s Lab: Daria Maggi

Life Lab: Elizabeth Miska

STEMovation Lab: Brianna Angiolillo, Dante Mallozzi

STEM Design & Modeling: Ryleigh Pagluiso, Michael Alberici

STEM Automation & Robotics: Emily Ahern, Dylan Moutinho

Physical Education: Caitlin Gius, Michael Boccio

Students Who Have Shown Excellence in Academic Areas:

Language Arts: Lexa Fernandes, Caitlin Gius, Emily Codere, Aurora Sosa, Benjamin Robinson

Science: Cecilia Beaudoin, Sena Ho, Selin Ho, Benjamin DeMartino, Kaitlyn Bergers

Social Studies: Cecilia Beaudoin, Matthew Matuszewski, Matthew Darak, Julia Wilkinson, Megan Loiacano

Algebra: Sena Ho, Christopher Buchetto, Matthew Darak (Algebra II), Abigail Poplawski, Devyn Penna

Math: Adrianna Wutke, Zara Tariq, Jenna Santos, Zainabu Ndikumana, Tiana Blakeslee

Students Who Have Shown the Most Improvement in Academic Areas:

Language Arts: Zoey Pezo-Candelario, Cameron Bermani, Eileen Rojas, Maram Aaid, Aviel Robles

Science: Noah Doyens, Anthony Potenza, Jacob Fernandes, Adam Kida, Charles Hare

Social Studies: David Stinson, Joshua Dokla, Claire McNeil, Reeya Patel, Tiffany Montoya

Algebra: Adam Sobh, Thomas Kopec, Isabella Serra, Dawn Kindle

Math: Matthew Branco, Denice Dela Rosa, Grace Marino, Christopher Carroll, Nadya Uyar

Citizenship Awards: Michael Alberici, Daria Maggi, Michael Boccio, Justin Dones

Consistent Effort: Angelina Alcaraz-Sim, Giana Moore, Dylan Moutinho, Timothy Hilser