Nichols Garden Club holds Secret Garden Tour

The Nichols Garden Club will present its 2019 Secret Garden Tour on Sunday, July 14, from 1-5 p.m., rain or shine.

This self-guided tour will feature five local gardens selected by the Nichols Garden Club for their beauty, uniqueness and interest. Each garden is hosted by garden club members and volunteers, and complimentary refreshments will be served at each site.

Advance tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased on the club’s website, or at the door on the day of the tour at $35.

For more information about the tour and tickets, visit nicholsgc.org/, at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232.