Shelton Fire Log: June 10-17

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between June 10 and 17, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, June 10

At 7:03 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, 25 Old Stratford Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Water from a leak in a bathroom got into a smoke detector which caused the alarm. The tower truck responded.

Tuesday, June 11

At 8:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Renaissance Housing Complex, 100 Parrott Drive. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 11:19 a.m., the Pine “Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 25 Controls Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 19 Timberlane Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 3:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Nells Rock Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, June 12

At 10:06 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #5 Copper Penny Lane to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 4:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the rear of #19 Church Street for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

A 8:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #7 Mark Drive for a fire that occurred on a stove top. The fire was out before the arrival of fire units. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, June 13

At 9:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 175 South Constitution Boulevard for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 10:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Coram Avenue at Kneen Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 1:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 194 Stonehedge to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

At 5:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton Complex, 185 Canal Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 64 Little Fox Run for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, June 14

At 3:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 27 Dexter Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 12:07 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 23 Stowe Drive for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

At 12:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 to assist Orange FD with a brush fire on the bank of the Housatonic River. Two marine units responded.

At 1:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 500 Huntington Street for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

At 1:41 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 15 Deer Run Lane to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 2:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 100 Beard Saw Mill Road for a small brush fire. An engine responded.

At 7:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Pinewood Drive for a power line down. An engine responded.

At 7:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bed Bath & Beyond for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 8:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 17 Richards Boulevard for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 11:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a car fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, June 15

At 1:14 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 116 Far Mill Street for an open burn. Firefighters found the burn was a barbecue cooker. An engine responded.

At 7:38 p.m., the Echo hose Co. #1 responded to Belmont Avenue at Richards Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.