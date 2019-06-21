Curtiss Ryan Honda donates CPR training equipment

Shelton-based Curtiss Ryan Honda recently made a donation that will help save lives in its community.

The car dealership donated five new CPR manikins to the CPR Training Center at Griffin Hospital to enhance the lessons provided by Griffin’s Community Outreach Department. The state-of-the-art devices provide real-time feedback to make sure individuals know if their chest pumps and life breaths are delivered correctly.

“We are so thankful to Curtiss Ryan for this needed donation to update our CPR training equipment,” said CPR Training Center Coordinator Cathi Kellett. “These new manikins will help us prepare new lifesavers throughout the Valley and surrounding communities.”

The Griffin Hospital CPR Training Center was established in 2004 as Community Training Center by the American Heart Association. Classes are offered in ACLS, PALS, Healthcare Provider, Heartsaver AED and First Aid, Pediatric First Aid, Bloodborne Pathogens, Family & Friends, CPR Anytime and Safe Sitter courses. There are also a number of online training programs available. Visit griffinhealth.org or call (203) 732-1337 for more information.